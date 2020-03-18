Home

Lonnie B. Shouse Jr.

Lonnie B. Shouse Jr. Obituary
SHOUSE Lonnie B. Jr., 53, of Lexington, formerly of Lawrenceburg, passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Lonnie was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Sr. He is survived by his beloved partner, Terry Drum, his mother, Joan Smith, sister, Melissa Curry (Jeff), several nieces and nephews, treasured friends Gina and Peter Kirwan along with a host of other friends and family members. Lonnie was an avid sportsman and accomplished marksman. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving as an armored crewman in Germany from 1986 to 1988. Lonnie enjoyed spending time outdoors and felt a deep reverence for all that nature had to offer. He will be remembered for many things, but especially for his sense of fun. As ready as he was with his humor, he was equally prepared to offer a friend or family member compassion, assistance or love. A celebration of Lonnie's life will be held on Saturday, March 21st, at Nicholasville Christian Church, 104 S. 2nd St. from 4-7pm.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 18, 2020
