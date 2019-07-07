Services Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War 1509 Trent Boulevard Lexington , KY 40515 859-272-3414 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War 1509 Trent Boulevard Lexington , KY 40515 View Map Service 1:00 PM Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War 1509 Trent Boulevard Lexington , KY 40515 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Lonnie Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lonnie "Buddy" Johnson

Send Flowers Share This Page Email Lonnie "Buddy" Reed Johnson, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019. Buddy, son of James Monroe and Lola Marie Ratliff Johnson, was born January 15, 1930 and grew up working on the family farm located on Chloe Creek and another family farm on Harold’s Branch both in Pike County Ky. As a little boy, Buddy enjoyed helping his Uncle Foster work a big garden, an orchard and raise horses, cows, pigs and chickens. He enjoyed taking the horses down to the Big Sandy River below the farm to drink water. He spoke fondly of his mother canning much of the fruits and vegetables they grew, milking cows and making butter and fresh buttermilk. His father worked with the Kentucky State Highway Department and they often lived in different areas of the state but always returned to Pike County. Buddy attended Pikeville High School and upon graduation in May of 1948 he was awarded a basketball scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He enrolled in Pre-Med and played ball for the Tarheels but he missed his family and friends and returned home. He attended Pikeville College for two years. Buddy married Clara Lee Sanders March 11, 1950 and they had three children; Jessica Marie Johnson Parrish (M. Lynn), Kathyrn Jaime Johnson Williamson and Lonnie Reed “Bud” Johnson. Buddy began working for the First National Bank of Pikeville in 1950 as a teller, but quickly worked himself up to administration. He then worked for Jefferson Standard Life Insurance and Occidental Insurance of San Francisco, Ca. During the coal boom in Eastern Ky. between 1970 and 1976 he worked successfully as a coal broker. In addition, he was involved in purchasing large tracts of land in Central and Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia, with some properties having extensive mineral resources. His wife Clara Lee passed away in 1977 and Bud passed away in 2003. In December 1979, Buddy married Dr. Christa Muckenhausen, a neurologist, originally from and educated in Germany, but living in Lexington, Ky. He then managed her neurology office and clinics in Eastern Ky., W. VA. and Southwestern VA. Buddy and Christa traveled extensively until traveling became difficult at which time they moved from Pikeville to live on their farm, Land Lots of Land, in Fayette County. In addition to his wife and daughters, left to cherish his memory are Buddy’s four grandchildren; John Reed Williamson, Lynn Woodrow Johnson Parrish, Jesse Marvin Parrish (Anne Sydney) and Julee Clair Johnson Albina (Hanna Mikhail) and great grandchildren; Lucille Parker Parrish, Winifred Marie Parrish, Preston Reed Rogers, Alyse Clair Albina and Mikhail Albina. He was predeceased by an infant brother, Jerry Lee Johnson, but will be fondly remembered by his sister Delores Johnson Coyer-Bokmuller and her husband Tim of Fort Myers, Florida. Services will be held at 1:00PM, Friday July 5, 2019 at Milward-Man O War 1509 Trent Blvd. Lexington, Ky. 40515. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM and end at service time. After burial at Lexington Cemetery, there will be a reception at Milward-Man O War. The family wishes donations to be made in honor of Lonnie Johnson to Pike County Animal Shelter or the University of Pikeville where Lonnie was inducted into the Hall of Fame in May of 2001 or Pikeville High School where he has been in the Boys’ Basketball Hall of Fame since 1994. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 7, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries