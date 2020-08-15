Lonnie Moore

Lonnie D. Moore, 45, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born in Hannibal, Missouri on September 14, 1974 to the late Theron Alonzo Moore and the late Sandra Jean Burnett Moore. Survivors include a son, Noah Moore (Chase), two daughters, Katlyn McCreadie (Christopher), and Nikita Fox., sisters, Terri Ramsey (Gerald, Sr.), and Tracie Collier, 3 grandchildren, Liam Moore, Easton McCready, and Kolton Addison. Arrangements incomplete at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.