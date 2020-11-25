1/
Lonnie William Hodges
1935 - 2020
November 21, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - HODGES, Lonnie William, 85, husband of Sara Yingst Hodges, died November 21, 2020. Born Feb. 7, 1935 in Upton, KY, he was the son of the late Clyde and Ella Mae Hodges. Lonnie was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in Korea. He was a photographer for the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture for 31 years, and a member of Beaumont Presbyterian Church. Survivors other than his wife include two daughters, Tishana Cundiff and Alonna Bailey; five grandchildren, Trey, Heather and BenJamin Cundiff, Chris (Kelly) Bailey, and Sarah (Josh) Duckworth; and five great grandchildren. Private graveside services and burial will take place at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Beaumont Presbyterian Church, 1070 Lane Allen Rd., Lexington, KY 40504. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 25, 2020.
