In Memory of Loraine M. Windland 8/8/1932 3/11/2019 May your goodness, kindness and light shine forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved you. Thank you for your love and friendship, wisdom, wit, caring, and intelligence. Thank you for your words, written and spoken, and your art, and the way you saw beauty and brought it to everything. Thank you for the lives you bettered and those you saved. You helped everyone you met, and we will always be grateful. "We must each lead a way of life with self- awareness and compassion, to do as much as we can. Then, whatever happens we will have no regrets." Dalai Lama
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 11, 2020