Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Lorena Preston Page


1931 - 2020
Lorena Preston Page Obituary
PAGE Lorena Preston, 88, of Lexington, wife of Billy Martin Page, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born May 6, 1931 in Lexington to the late Robert and Ollie Mae Sanders Preston and raised by her loving step-mother, Cordie Conyers Preston. She was a retired computer programmer for IBM of 30 years where she was known as "Renie" and was asked to return where she worked for several more. She was a valedictorian at Camp Dick Robinson High School and a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church where she was strong in her faith. Survivors other than her husband include four sons, Steve M. Page of Lexington, William (Tina) Morris of Lexington, Gary (Marilou Chamberlain) Stallsworth of Portland, ME, Robert Stallsworth of Austin, TX; a brother, Johnny (Virginia) Preston; a sister, Margie Sanders of Tampa, FL; three grandsons, Trevor (Jasmine) Morris, Todd (Melissa Royalty) Morris and Dietrich (Kat) Stallsworth, one granddaughter, Danielle; five great-grandchildren. Services will be at 12 noon Monday, March 2, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Main Street. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Sunday. Contributions are suggested to Porter Memorial Baptist Church, 4300 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40515 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2020
