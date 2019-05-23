|
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
Lorenzo Price
1938 - 2019
Obituary
81, passed 5/21/2019, viewing THURS 11am-1pm, funeral THURS 1pm, www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 23, 2019
