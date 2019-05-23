Home

Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
(606) 676-0071
Lorenzo Price
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
81, passed 5/21/2019, viewing THURS 11am-1pm, funeral THURS 1pm, www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 23, 2019
