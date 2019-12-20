|
|
BEATTY Loretta, 80, passed peacefully away at home Monday, December 16, 2019. The Lexington native is the mother of Debra Morton (Jimmy), Jennifer Jones (Robert), Fern Lewis, Carlos Lewis (Angela), and Carla Mack (Ronald). Her 13 grandchildren include Hilary Morton, Farin Jones, Arrius Harris, Chauncey Morton, Sydney Jones, Jimmy Morton Jr., James Jackson III, Carlos Lewis Jr., Clifton Jackson, Langston Jackson, Morgan Lewis, Maxwell Clay, and Ethan Lewis. Her sisters are Irene Beatty and Ruth Brown (George), and brother, Melvin Beatty (Jean). Sisters-in-law are Rosetta Beatty and Helen Beatty. Loretta was preceded into Glory by her parents, Clifford and Elizabeth Beatty, and brothers, Rev. C. M. Beatty and Elmer Beatty Sr. She is also survived by a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Visitation 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at New Vine Baptist Church. The home-going celebration is 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial following at the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 20, 2019