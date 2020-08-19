MILBURN Loretta F. Howard, 85, widow of John Leroy Milburn, died Aug. 15, 2020 at her residence in Lexington, KY. Born July 8, 1935 in Harlan County, KY, she was the daughter of the late William and Rose Miracle Howard. She owned Bridal Showcase and Formal Wear. Survivors include four sons, Andy (Phyllis) Milburn, John (Diane) Milburn, Danny Milburn, and Larry Milburn; 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren; and six siblings. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four siblings. Funeral services will be held 11:30 am Fri., Aug. 21 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Pastor Shawn Allen. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thurs., Aug. 20 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to God's Pantry, 1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, KY 40511.



