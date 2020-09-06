OBITUARY Loretta Gilliam Brock Clark was born in Lenox, Kentucky on December 5, 1919, the eldest child of the Reverend Adolphus and Mrs. (Grace) Gilliam. For forty years Rev. Gilliam served as minister of Methodist Churches in Central Kentucky, twice in Lexington, lastly at First United Methodist Church from 1947 to 1955. Mrs. Clark graduated from Sayre College (now Sayre School) in Lexington and Centre College of Danville. She taught mathematics in Irvine High School and Lexington Schools, and for a time during WWII was a research assistant at the University of California Sonar Research Laboratory in San Diego. Also during the war she taught Radio Theory to combat pilots in St. Louis. She served as the Lexington YWCA Young Adult Director before marrying Walter Brock, a Lexington Attorney, in 1952. During the early youth of their two sons, Loretta taught piano in her home and for a time directed the children's choir of First United Methodist Church. She served on the YWCA Board of Directors, the early Philharmonic Guild, and in many areas of the Woman's Club of Central Kentucky before becoming its president in 1977-79, and later writing its history. She was a long time member of the Monday Club and for several years served as president of the Kentucky Chapter of the National Society of Arts and Letters. Besides cherished extended family members, Mrs. Clark is survived by two sons, Walter Brock (Dorothy Williamson) and Robert F. Brock (Tammy) and three grandchildren, Robin Brock (Mike Tolliver), Dylan Brock (Alice Henderson) and Caitlin Brock, and three great-grandchildren, Thomas and Lucy Tolliver, and Cecily Brock. She was preceeded in death by her parents and four younger siblings, two brothers, Dr. Randolph Gilliam and Frank Gilliam, and two sisters, Virginia Scholtz.and Erma Miller, and Walter Lucas Brock Jr., her husband of forty three years. Her husband of nine years, Dr. Thomas D. Clark, died in June, 2005. A very special thanks to the kind and supportive staff at Treyton Oak Towers in Louisville where she resided the last 10 years of her life. There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: U of KY Opera Theatre Ensemble ? Dr. Everett McCorvey Schmidt Vocal Arts Center 412 Rose St Lexington, KY 40508