Loretta Hoffer, age 86, passed to her eternal reward on March 12, 2019. She was born in 1932 in Cook Township, Pennsylvania. She lived in the Ligonier, PA area and in Latrobe, PA for the majority of her life and has resided near Keene, Kentucky since April, 2013. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Floyd E. Hoffer. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law of Versailles, KY and a son and daughter-in-law of Nancy, KY; four grandchildren residing in Lexington, KY, Somerset, KY, and Anna, TX; and, eleven great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, no local reception or funeral services will be held. Interment will be aside her husband of 54 years in Pennsylvania.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019