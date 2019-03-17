Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Hoffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Hoffer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Loretta Hoffer Obituary
Loretta Hoffer, age 86, passed to her eternal reward on March 12, 2019. She was born in 1932 in Cook Township, Pennsylvania. She lived in the Ligonier, PA area and in Latrobe, PA for the majority of her life and has resided near Keene, Kentucky since April, 2013. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Floyd E. Hoffer. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law of Versailles, KY and a son and daughter-in-law of Nancy, KY; four grandchildren residing in Lexington, KY, Somerset, KY, and Anna, TX; and, eleven great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, no local reception or funeral services will be held. Interment will be aside her husband of 54 years in Pennsylvania.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.