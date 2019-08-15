|
MASSIE Loretta Lucille "Lucy", passed away from this life to our heavenly Father on August 11, 2019. She was a resident of Nicholasville, KY and formerly a longtime resident of Rocky Mt., NC. Her husband of 60 years, Johnny, passed away on August 13, 2019. She was born to the late Russell and Elsie (Buff) Bivens of Rutherford College, NC on August 26, 1939 in Concord, NC. She is survived by her daughter Donna Massie of Raleigh, NC; son Dale Massie (Jean Marie McGinnis) of Lexington, KY; grandchildren John, Christian, and Elizabeth Massie of Lexington, KY; sister Maxine Robinson of Huntersville, NC; and brother Gary Bivens of Morganton, NC; nieces Charlotte Covill, Christina Squires, and Charlene Robinson; nephews Robert Flynn and Michael Flynn. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Carolyn Williford and Frances Flynn. Lucy was a graduate of Valdese NC High School ('57) then attended Western Carolina where she met her husband. She served for 33 years in healthcare administration at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta, Wallace Thomson Hospital in Union, SC, and Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mt., NC. She chaired the Director of Volunteer Services Tri State Convention (NC, VA, WVA) and was involved in the Luncheon Pilot Club, including serving as president. She was active in numerous local charities and healthcare boards throughout her life and she was active in local-level politics for the Republican Party in NC. After moving to Lexington, KY in 2018 with her husband, she was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Lexington, active in her community at Brannon Gardens, and a dedicated volunteer at Baptist Health. For decades, she was an avid bowler at the local, state, and national level and was an all-city bowler many times. But, her true love was spending time with her family and grandchildren who knew her as Nana. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mrs. Massie's arrangements. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 16 th at First United Methodist Church located at 200 W. High St., Lexington followed by a reception. A graveside service will be held at Morning Star United Methodist Church in Canton, NC on Saturday, August 24th followed by a reception. Memorials in Lucy's memory may be made to the Luncheon Pilot Club of Rocky Mount, P.O. Box 8733, Rocky Mt., NC 27804. To share a remembrance of Lucy of offer condolences to her family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 15, 2019