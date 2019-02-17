|
|
Loretta D. Pyzik (nee Byron), 84, passed away February 14, 2019. The widow of Arthur J. Pyzik, Loretta was born May 19, 1934 to the late Joseph and Genevieve Jurchak Byron in Chicago, IL. Survivors include her children, Elaine (John) Carman, Lexington, Cynthia Porter, Versailles, Lori (Walter) Scottow, Frankfort, Janet (Tyrone) Sparks, Versailles, Terri Harmon, Lexington, Thomas Pyzik, Richmond, and Jamie (Justin) Lewis, Wyoming; brother, James Byron, IL; grandchildren, Leslie Rueff, Robert Porter, Grant Sparks, Alexander, Aaron, and Victoria Pyzik, and Connor, Cyler, Colter, and Cody Lewis; and great grandchildren, Katherine, Caroline, and Mary Rueff. In addition to her husband, Arthur, and parents, Loretta was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Pyzik. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Leo Catholic Church, Versailles. Burial will follow in Versailles Cemetery. John Carman, Tyrone Sparks, Walter Scottow, Grant Sparks, Justin Lewis, and Connor Lewis will serve as pallbearers. A Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, Versailles. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Contributions be sent to or a .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019