|
|
|
Loretta Bell Lay Slagle, 73, widow of Roy Thomas Slagle, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on August 12, 1946 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Virgil Ray and Bessie Jane Luttrell Lay. Loretta was retired from Tacoco Manufacturing in Wilmore, Kentucky where she worked as a seamstress and she attended the Assembly of God Church. She is survived by a sister, Shirley Winner, numerous nieces and nephews, 2 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by four brothers and a sister. Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00AM. Interment will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Joseph Downing, Devin Downing, Lakin Todd, Kyle Dotson, Anthony Martin, Robert Martin and Tim Profit. Honorary Bearers will be Larry Robinson and Paul McCarty. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 24, 2019