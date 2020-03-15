Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hatfield Funeral Chapel
144 Toler Road
Toler, KY 41514
(606) 353-7281
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorettta Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorettta (Brookhart) Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorettta (Brookhart) Alexander Obituary
71 passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2020. Loretta, a resident of Lexington, KY, is survived by her husband, Jesse Alexander; sons, Jesse (Sharon) Alexander (Nicholasville, KY) and Mark Alexander (El Paso, TX); grandchildren, Michaela and Quinn Alexander; mother, Gladys Bogar Brookhart (Lexington, KY); brother, Ernest Brookhart (Richmond, KY); sister, Sharon Brookhart (Houston, TX). Loretta was owner of Taxbreak, LLC, a tax preparation business. She loved creating unique and special items for all occasions, especially baking and decorating complex cakes. A celebration of her life was hosted by her dear friend, Joann Richardson, in Lexington, KY. A memorial service will be held later in the year at St. Aidan's Anglican Church in Nicholasville, KY. Online condolences may be made at www.hatfieldfc.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Hatfield Funeral Chapel.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorettta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -