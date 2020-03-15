|
71 passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2020. Loretta, a resident of Lexington, KY, is survived by her husband, Jesse Alexander; sons, Jesse (Sharon) Alexander (Nicholasville, KY) and Mark Alexander (El Paso, TX); grandchildren, Michaela and Quinn Alexander; mother, Gladys Bogar Brookhart (Lexington, KY); brother, Ernest Brookhart (Richmond, KY); sister, Sharon Brookhart (Houston, TX). Loretta was owner of Taxbreak, LLC, a tax preparation business. She loved creating unique and special items for all occasions, especially baking and decorating complex cakes. A celebration of her life was hosted by her dear friend, Joann Richardson, in Lexington, KY. A memorial service will be held later in the year at St. Aidan's Anglican Church in Nicholasville, KY. Online condolences may be made at www.hatfieldfc.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Hatfield Funeral Chapel.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2020