Lori L. Dixon, 50, of Versailles, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born February 28, 1970, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Laura Donovan. Lori was an employee of Kentucky State Revenue. Lori will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Robert B. Johnson, Jr., son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Lindsey Roe, six grandchildren, Emmalyn, Hayden, Jayceon, Eliyanah, Bree, Oliver, brothers, Steve (Tracy) Donovan, Hugh (Teresa) Donovan, sister, Cindy (Kevin) Simpson, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents Lori was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jaclyn B. Roe. A private service will be held by her family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Woodford Humane Society, P.O. Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Lori’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com