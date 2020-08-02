1/
Lori L. Dixon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori L. Dixon, 50, of Versailles, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born February 28, 1970, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Laura Donovan. Lori was an employee of Kentucky State Revenue. Lori will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Robert B. Johnson, Jr., son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Lindsey Roe, six grandchildren, Emmalyn, Hayden, Jayceon, Eliyanah, Bree, Oliver, brothers, Steve (Tracy) Donovan, Hugh (Teresa) Donovan, sister, Cindy (Kevin) Simpson, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents Lori was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jaclyn B. Roe. A private service will be held by her family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Woodford Humane Society, P.O. Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Lori’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved