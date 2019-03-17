|
95, widow of the late Elmo Walling, passed away Tuesday, March 12, in Fredericksburg VA, surrounded by her loving family. Born November 14, 1923, she was the daughter of the late John and Lydia Minor Murphy. Mrs. Walling was a retired assembly line worker for G.E. in Lexington KY. Survivors include three grandchildren, Hung (Cynthia) Walling, Mylee (Randall) Blythe and John Walling; seven great grandchildren, Izabela, Grant, Austen, Jack, Patten, Lily, and Shelby; and two daughter in laws, Lan and Marie Walling. Other then her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her son, John Morris Walling. Funeral services will be 2 pm Wednesday, March 20, at Kerr Brothers-Main Street. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 pm till the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019