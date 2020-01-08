Home

PRECIOUS MEMORIES Lottie Mae Best Riley May 7, 1920- Jan. 8, 2019 It's been a year since you were called to your eternal home. To every follower of the Lord, there comes a time when they'll hear God say "Welcome Home!" The sound of these two words at journey's end is something every traveler longs to hear. It means you're in a place where you are fully embraced and loved forever. Most of all, it means you're in the presence of the Lord! There's special comfort in knowing you are home with Him, as your beautiful memories remain in our hearts. John 14: 2 & 3 Forever Missed & Loved, Your Family
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 8, 2020
