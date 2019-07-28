|
90, passed away on July 24, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born September 17, 1928 in Lexington to the late Robert and Zona Young. She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; and her husband Dave. Survivors include her son, Stephen Fite (Margaret); granddaughter, Jennifer Fite; and a nephew, Mike Gray. Services will be held at noon, Monday July 29, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street with burial to follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10AM-12PM Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 28, 2019