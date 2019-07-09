Services Rogers Funeral Home Inc 507 W 2nd St Frankfort , KY 40601 (502) 223-3481 Resources More Obituaries for Louis Breckel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis Breckel

Send Flowers Share This Page Email 81, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home in Frankfort, Kentucky after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his children, Dana (Brant) Toogood, Louis Edward Breckel, Jr., Todd (Bethany) Breckel, and James Peter Breckel, as well as nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence George, Jr.; his sisters Dorothy Lambert and Antoinette Hortenbury; his brothers-in-law Luke Carver, Ernest Meeks, Joe Zwischenberger, and Jim Ham; and his sisters-in-law Virginia Breckel and Eloise Breckel. He is survived by his brothers Charles, Joseph (Joan), and Bernard; his sisters Mary Catherine (Ham) Carver, Marilyn Meeks, Barbara Zwischenberger, Joan Herp (Don) and Paula Phillips (Rex); and his brother-in-law Frank Lambert. Lou was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Lawrence G. Breckel, Sr. and Antoinette Baker Breckel. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and held a degree in Accounting and an MBA from the University of Louisville. He was a long-time season ticket holder for Cardinal Football and one of U of L’s most ardent fans. He married his junior high school sweetheart, Patricia Jean (Allgeier) Breckel in 1958 and they were married until her death in 2007. They had full lives raising a family of four children and moving with Lou’s job to Detroit, Corpus Christi, and Bay City, Texas. But the most important move was back home to Kentucky in 1976. Lou served as Director of Correctional Industries and owned and operated accounting practices in Bardstown and Frankfort. Visitation will be at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Frankfort, Kentucky, from 10am-noon on Friday, July 12, 2019. Mass will be at noon, followed by burial at Frankfort Cemetery. Grandsons Kyle, Eric, Chris, Cameron, Jacob, and Jared Breckel will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Parish. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 9, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries