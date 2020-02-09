|
73, husband of Sharon Griffith Lunsford, passed away Thurs. February 6th, in Lexington, KY. He was born December 7th, 1946 to the late Jack and Emma Lunsford in Lexington. He is retired from Tutt Inc. Other than his wife, Louis is survived by two sons, David and Brian Lunsford; three grandchildren, Kaitlin (Garrison) Hinton, Corey Lemay and Casey Lunsford; great granddaughter, Savannah Hinton; two sisters, Patty Yonts and Jennifer Cowell; and a brother, Doug Lunsford. A 12:00 pm service will take place Monday, Feb. 10th, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will include, Bruce Hall, Todd Hensley, Larry, David, Roger and Emmett Griffith. Honorary Pallbearers will be his two sons.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2020