Louis Haynes Day
1932 - 2020
DAY Louis Haynes, 88, passed away Friday October 9, at his residence. Born May 23, 1932 in Richmond, KY, he was the son of the late James Samuel and Florence Ballard Day. He was the owner of Day's Auto Parts in Nicholasville KY for 55 years. Survivors include 2 sons, Jimmy (Amy) Day and Anthony (Anita) Day; five grandchildren, Luke Day, Shelby Day, Heather Day, Olivia Adams and Hayley Day; 3 great grandchildren, Drew Day, Kayla Sewell and Kimberly Sewell; and 4 great great grandchildren, Ava, Jordan, Brenley and Bentley. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a grandson, Spencer Day. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1:30 pm at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd. with Minister Ronnie Hupp officiating. Entombment will follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville KY. Visitation will be 11:30 am till time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Clay Corman, Tony Day, Luke Day, John Mattmiller, Kevin Corman and Rusty Day. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to The Shriner's Children's Hospital.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
OCT
14
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
OCT
14
Entombment
Blue Grass Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
