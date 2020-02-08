Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise A. Franklin

Send Flowers
Louise A. Franklin Obituary
Louise A. Franklin, 79, widow of Fred Franklin, passed away at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1940 in Wayne County, Kentucky to the late Odie and Ruby Rigen Pruitt. Louise is survived by her daughter, Ima Kay (Roger) Brewer of Jackson County, Kentucky; grandchildren, Travis (Erica) Lowery and Jennifer Lowery, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; great grandchildren, Jayden Little, Kaleb Little, Bailey Lowery, Kinsley Lowery, and Aubrey Lowery. Louise is also survived by her sisters, Dorothy Burton of Pickett County, Tennessee and Maxine Prince of Pulaski County, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by sisters, Kathie Slagle and Hazel Piercy; brothers, Paul Pruitt and Hinson Pruitt. Visitation for Louise will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Tuesday at 2:00pm with Brother Mark Horton officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery and the following will serve as pallbearers will be William, Scott, and Anthony Caltron, David, Jason, and Jerry Barge, and Chris Parnley. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -