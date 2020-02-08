|
Louise A. Franklin, 79, widow of Fred Franklin, passed away at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1940 in Wayne County, Kentucky to the late Odie and Ruby Rigen Pruitt. Louise is survived by her daughter, Ima Kay (Roger) Brewer of Jackson County, Kentucky; grandchildren, Travis (Erica) Lowery and Jennifer Lowery, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; great grandchildren, Jayden Little, Kaleb Little, Bailey Lowery, Kinsley Lowery, and Aubrey Lowery. Louise is also survived by her sisters, Dorothy Burton of Pickett County, Tennessee and Maxine Prince of Pulaski County, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by sisters, Kathie Slagle and Hazel Piercy; brothers, Paul Pruitt and Hinson Pruitt. Visitation for Louise will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Tuesday at 2:00pm with Brother Mark Horton officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery and the following will serve as pallbearers will be William, Scott, and Anthony Caltron, David, Jason, and Jerry Barge, and Chris Parnley. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 8, 2020