Louise Adams Headley, 78, of Lexington, KY and Goodlettsville, TN passed away peacefully in her sleep during an afternoon nap. Louise graduated Marymount College and the University of Kentucky. Early in her professional career she worked on Wall Street for Dominick & Dominick and for Carnegie Hall in New York City. She also worked for the Headley-Whitney Museum in Lexington, KY and served on their board. Louise loved the arts and was a member of the National Society of Arts and Letters. She was also active in her community including volunteer work with Saint Joseph’s Hospital and Gods Pantry. Louise was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Keeneland Club, and the Idle Hour Country Club. Louise was intelligent, loving, always had a kind word to those she met. She was a good pianist, cook, and caregiver. She was also strong and humble in her faith throughout her life. She will be missed. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Duval Adams Headley and Betty Graham Headley. She was also preceded in death by her nieces Sara Elizabeth Headley – Noviello and Constance Mary Headley – Dick. She is survived by her sister Sara Elizabeth Headley of Lexington, KY and Stratford, ONT and her nephew, Duval Adams Headley, II. She is also survived by a grandnephew, Graham Conrad Dick of Atlanta, GA and grandniece, Margaret Louise Dick of Sewanee, TN. She was also survived by cousins and friends whom she dearly loved. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Ms. Headley’s arrangements. Funeral mass will commence 10:00 am on Saturday, November 23rd at Saint Peter Catholic Church located on 125 Barr St. A celebration of life will follow at Idle Hour Country Club. Memorial contributions are suggested to Saint Joseph’s Hospital Foundation. To share a remembrance of Louise or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 10, 2019