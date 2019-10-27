|
BRYANS Louise Elliott Fallon, 91, of Lexington, died on October 24, 2019, after a long illness. She was born on June 20, 1928, the daughter of Harold and Esther Hagyard Fallon. Louise grew up on Hal Price Headley's 4,000-acre Beaumont Farm where her father was farm manager. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1946, and Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, NY in 1950. After graduating from college, Louise earned a master's degree in early childhood education at the University of Kentucky, and taught school at Cardinal Hill Hospital. On December 26, 1959, Louise married Dr. John Thomas "Jack" Bryans, noted equine researcher, recognized for developing horse vaccines. His research in equine diseases contributed to the horse industry throughout the world. Louise and Jack Bryans were the parents of two daughters, Lucy Elliott Bryans and Louise Cochrane Bryans. In addition to her parents and brother, Dr. Edward H. Fallon, Louise was preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Lucy. She is survived by daughter, Louise and her husband, Michael Anthony Lorton, son-in-law, Laurance Browning VanMeter; sister-in-law, Priscilla Roberts Fallon; seven grandchildren, John-Michael Bryans Lorton (Kim), Laurance Browning VanMeter, Jr. (Clare), Mary-Louise Elliott Lorton, John Thomas VanMeter, Lucy Jelsma Lorton, Charles Edward VanMeter, and Jennie Elliott VanMeter; and four great-grandchildren, Samuel Michael Lorton, Elizabeth Katherine Lorton, John Michael Lorton and Felicity Gene Lorton. Louise was a member of Christ Church Cathedral, the Keeneland Club and the Idle Hour Country Club. Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, at Christ Church Cathedral, with funeral service at 2:00 p.m., and burial to follow in the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St., Lexington, KY 40507, or to the . Kerr Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2019