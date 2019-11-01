Home

More Obituaries for Louise Bryans
Louise Elliott Fallon Bryans

Louise Elliott Fallon Bryans Obituary
BRYANS Louise Elliott Fallon, 91, of Lexington, died on October 24, 2019, after a long illness. Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, at Christ Church Cathedral, with funeral service at 2:00 p.m., and burial to follow in the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St., Lexington, KY 40507, or to the . Kerr Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 1, 2019
