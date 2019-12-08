Home

90, formerly of Lexington, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Antonine Village, North Jackson, Ohio. Born February 26, 1929 in New Castle, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mersh (Lotoufe) Jimm. Mrs. Zegeer graduated from New Castle High School and the University Of Pittsburgh School Of Nursing, where she received her Master’s Degree. She retired as the Dean of Nursing from the University of Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Abraham Zegeer in 2012; a stepson, John Zegeer; three brothers, Joseph Jimm, George J. Jimm, and John Jimm, and four sisters, Josephine A. Jimm, Jenny Jimm, Norma Moses, and Ann W. Betters. Surviving are her stepchildren and their spouses Charlie and Sharon Zegeer, Aileen and Gerry Salters and, Annie Zegeer; four grandchildren, Fr. Eric Zegeer, Brian Zegeer, Carolyn Zegeer and Kevin Zegeer, and many loving and devoted nieces and nephews. Mrs. Zegeer will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lexington Cemetery Monday at 11am.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 8, 2019
