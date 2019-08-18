|
PORTER Louise Jett, August 1, 1930 August 10, 2019. On August 10th, Louise Jett Porter died peacefully in her room at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, NC. Born in Richmond, Kentucky and raised in and around Lexington, Louise was the daughter of Bank of the Bluegrass founder Charles H. "Pappy" Jett, Jr. and Sara Ewell (Williams) Jett, and sister of Charles H. "Charley" Jett III. She was a longtime resident of Colts Neck, New Jersey. Louise never lost her accent or her attachment to Lexington. She loved her children and their spouses, literature, music, her shade gardens and her friendsbut even more, her grandchildren. She was a loving correspondent and avid photographer of every stage of their livesto Louise, they were all (at any age or height) "mah li'l muffin". Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Philip T. Porter. She is survived by her two children, Philip "Flip" Carrington Porter (Holliston, MA) and Sara Shelby (Porter) Taylor (Oak Ridge, NC), their spouses, and three grandchildren, Madison Glenn Porter, Sara Lindsey Taylor, and Eva Carrington Porter. A private memorial is being planned in Lexington.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 18, 2019