Louise Urich Winter
92, widow of Clifford Albert Winter, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania on May 23, 1928 to the late Dave and Matilda Netzle Urich. Mrs. Winter and her husband owned and operated Dry Wall and Building Supply. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Ann Winter, Lexington and Kim & David Black, Lawrenceburg. Private Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Golden Retriever Rescue at www.grrand.org. Online condolences at clarklegacycenter.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 26, 2020.
