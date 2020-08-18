1/1
Lowell Thompson Vice
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
96, died August 15, 2020 at University of Kentucky Hospice Center. He was born in Paris, KY on September 13, 1923 to the late Perry and Lillian Vice. Lowell was a World War II veteran and retired from University of Kentucky Medical Center. After retirement he enjoyed part time employment with Toyota Visitor Center for 20 years. He also volunteered for the toy shop for needy children for over 20 years at the Maxwell Presbyterian Church. Lowell is survived by his daughters, Donna (Merlin) O’Connor of SC and Diana (Mike) Elliott of GA; grandchildren, Rob (Katie) Leonard of GA, Kathy (Jeff) Taylor of KY; step grandson Sean (Sonya) O’Connor of NC; great grandchildren, Elli, Trey, and Emmi Leonard all of GA, Alex Sessions and Lauren Brewer both of KY; step grandchildren, Corey, Lawrence and Ryan O’Connor of NC; and a loving friend, Peggy Banks. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Helen Darnell Vice. Services will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, August, 19, 2020 at Lexington Cemetery outside at the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church (Toy Shop): 180 E. Maxwell St. Lexington, KY 40508.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lexington Cemetery Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved