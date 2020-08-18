96, died August 15, 2020 at University of Kentucky Hospice Center. He was born in Paris, KY on September 13, 1923 to the late Perry and Lillian Vice. Lowell was a World War II veteran and retired from University of Kentucky Medical Center. After retirement he enjoyed part time employment with Toyota Visitor Center for 20 years. He also volunteered for the toy shop for needy children for over 20 years at the Maxwell Presbyterian Church. Lowell is survived by his daughters, Donna (Merlin) O’Connor of SC and Diana (Mike) Elliott of GA; grandchildren, Rob (Katie) Leonard of GA, Kathy (Jeff) Taylor of KY; step grandson Sean (Sonya) O’Connor of NC; great grandchildren, Elli, Trey, and Emmi Leonard all of GA, Alex Sessions and Lauren Brewer both of KY; step grandchildren, Corey, Lawrence and Ryan O’Connor of NC; and a loving friend, Peggy Banks. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Helen Darnell Vice. Services will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, August, 19, 2020 at Lexington Cemetery outside at the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church (Toy Shop): 180 E. Maxwell St. Lexington, KY 40508.