YORKTOWN, VA JONES Lt. Col. Sargent G., 87. Born 13 Sept. 1933, in Baton Rouge LA. Passed away 5 Oct 2020 in Yorktown, VA. After a long struggle with cancer, he went to be with the Lord. Son of the late Hamilton Edward Jones and Ada Berthelot of LA. He is survived by his wife Vera Lynn Williams. Sister-n-law Pamela McCutcheon, Step daughter Sasha Wright and spouse Billy Wright, step grandchildren, Gabriella Bradshaw, Nick and Nicole Wright. Other surviving relatives: Father-n-law H. Byron Sims II, Brother and-sister-laws: Hugh B. Sims III, Sherman Peel, Melody Tipton Sims and Kathy Kelly Sims. He is a US Air Force Veteran for 31 years. A devoted Christian and husband. A graduate and proud supporter of the LSU Tigers. The most loving and caring man with a heart of gold. He made friends with everyone he met telling his jokes and Air Force memories. He will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to any charity in his name.



