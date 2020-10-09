1/1
Lt Col Sargent G. Jones
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YORKTOWN, VA JONES Lt. Col. Sargent G., 87. Born 13 Sept. 1933, in Baton Rouge LA. Passed away 5 Oct 2020 in Yorktown, VA. After a long struggle with cancer, he went to be with the Lord. Son of the late Hamilton Edward Jones and Ada Berthelot of LA. He is survived by his wife Vera Lynn Williams. Sister-n-law Pamela McCutcheon, Step daughter Sasha Wright and spouse Billy Wright, step grandchildren, Gabriella Bradshaw, Nick and Nicole Wright. Other surviving relatives: Father-n-law H. Byron Sims II, Brother and-sister-laws: Hugh B. Sims III, Sherman Peel, Melody Tipton Sims and Kathy Kelly Sims. He is a US Air Force Veteran for 31 years. A devoted Christian and husband. A graduate and proud supporter of the LSU Tigers. The most loving and caring man with a heart of gold. He made friends with everyone he met telling his jokes and Air Force memories. He will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to any charity in his name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved