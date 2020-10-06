Lucia “Lucy” Ann Flick, 65, of Lancaster, KY, passed away at home on October 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Visitation will take place from 2 to 6 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Lucy graduated from New Albany High School in 1973. Rick and Lucy were married on February 23, 1974 and spent 46 wonderful years together raising a family and going on adventures. They enjoyed their motorcycle trips, sailing, woodworking, baking and crafting. Her focus in life was always her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Opal Cotner; three brothers, Robert Cotner (Bonnie), Billy D. Cotner, and Kenny Cotner; mother-in-law, Patsy Leach; and father-in-law, Ronald Flick. She is survived by her loving husband, Rick Flick; daughter, Lindsay Nelson (Mike); grandchildren, Sara Nelson and Jennifer Nelson; four siblings, Lana Brear (Larry), Murrell Cotner (Ginny), Darryl Cotner (Patty) and James Cotner (Joy); mother-in-law, Mary Jane Flick; eight sisters-in-law, Florence Cotner, Shelly Humphrey (Gary), Brenda Blanco, Teresa Simpson (Gary), Stacy Rose (Steve), Joany Flynn, Jennifer Bigler (Mike), and Andrea Easley (Tom); brother-in-law, Ronnie Flick Jr. (Erin); nieces and nephews, Robert Cotner Jr., Randy Cotner, Bruce Cotner, William Cotner, Barbara Northway, Danny Brear, Melissa Norwood, Cheryl Bailey, Chris Cotner, Carrie Wentworth, Jennifer Cotner and Jason Cotner; and three fur babies, Snickers, Romeo and Jack. Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.