Lucille Luttrell

Ethel Lucille Southerland Luttrell, 82, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Landmark of Danville Nursing Center. Born May 8, 1938 in Casey County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Sidney Mae Wilson Southerland. Lucille was a former nursing aide at Casey County Hospital and a former member of South Fork Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Burton and two brothers, William and Henry Wayne Southerland. Lucille will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Waynetta (Kenny) Davenport, Liberty, sons, Lyle (Susan) Luttrell, Hamilton, OH, Monte (Bernadette) Luttrell, Liberty, Sam (Ruthie) Luttrell, Danville, brothers, Welby Southerland, Versailles, Elzie (Ida) Southerland, Versailles, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at South Fork Cemetery in Casey County, Bro. Herschel Lawhorn officiating. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Lucille’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
