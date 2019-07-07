Lucy Garrison Crabb, 97 was born on March 30, 1922 to Sidney Clarence and Sara McMurry Garrison in Nashville, TN. She earned both a BA and MA degrees from George Peabody College and taught science at Hillsboro High School in Nashville. In 1945 she married Alfred L. Crabb, Jr., and moved with him to Columbus, OH. Later they moved from Chapel Hill, NC, to Lexington, KY, where she continued her education at the University of Kentucky and taught fifth grade at both Picadome and Southern Elementary schools for 27 years before retiring in 1984. She and Alfred had five children, thee of whom, Alfred L. Crabb III, Garrison Crabb, and David McMurry Crabb, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Alfred L. Crabb, Jr., two children, James Wade Crabb (Carla), Lexington, and Sara Crabb Clatterbuck (Wayne), Maryville, TN, six grandchildren, Ross Kendall Clatterbuck (Christin), Corey Allyn Clatterbuck, David Elaphe Crabb, Acris Lee Crabb Reed (Robert), Jesse “Natrix”, Carl Chapman, four great-grandchildren, and one of her four brothers, Dr. James R. Garrison, Murfreesboro, TN. Lucy was a long-time member of Hunter Presbyterian Church, and a volunteer in several community services. She enjoyed family and friends, reading, flower gardening, all kinds of arts and crafts and sewing, especially creating original designs for quilts, and travelling and camping in the United States and Canada, and visiting many countries around the world. She and Alfred celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in 2019. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Nashville. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 7, 2019