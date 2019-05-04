Lucy Lee Dews, 87, widow of Walter Lee Dews, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born in Owen County, Kentucky on August 31, 1931 to the late Samuel and Madie Mae Sebree Clemons. Lucy was a member of Victory Tabernacle. She was a humble person, a devout Christian and prayer warrior. Her abiding faith in her Lord and Saviour was the way she lived. Lucy is survived by her children, Sanford Walker, Jr., William Allen Walker, step son Marty Dews, and step daughter Diana Gail Hornsby; Lucy also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Madeleine Walker, with whom she made her home with. Lucy is preceded in death by children, Charles Samuel Walker, Sidney Carl Walker, Nancy King, and Eula Mae Smith; and brother, Agee Clemons. Visitation for Lucy will be at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm with service on Monday at 1pm with Rev. Connie Jackson and Rev. Gene Johns officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky with the following serving as pallbearers, Sam Walker, Shannon Walker, Shane Walker, Jodi Henderson, Rigo Mendoza, Hunter LeSaur. Honorary pallbearers will be Roberto Gonzoliz, Camren LeSaur, and Walter King. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 4, 2019