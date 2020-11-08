died at the age 93 years old on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She had been in the care of Signature Health Care in Georgetown, KY. She was born on October 9, 1927 to Martha and Herman Noel. She was the oldest of 14 children. She is survived by brothers, Charles (Beverly), Don (Reva), Ken and Larry. She was the widow of Joe Hatton and Robert Mize. She was a farmer's wife who earned her GED and became a retired employee of IBM. She and Robert (engineer) had worked in Lexington, Boulder and Charlotte. She retired and came back to residence on Hatton Lane. Lucy enjoyed working in her flowers and collecting antiques. She loved her Yorkies, especially Puppy. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church. She is survived by two daughters JoAnn (Jim) Gullette and Marti(Rennie) Thornberry; two step daughters, Lianne (Dave) Russell and Maureen (Roy) Snyder; seven grandchildren, Donna (Ron), Michelle, Laura (David), Joe (Julia), Stefani (Matt), Vincent (Kendahl) and Nicole; eight great-grandchildren, Kristen R., Kristen S., Landon, Brysen, Sawyer, Kaylynn (Jason), Khai, Gavin and Trey; two great-great-grandchildren, Ellie and Aiden. Lucy lived a good life until health issues arose in 2012. Many thanks to Holly Cains and the staff at Signature in Georgetown for the great care she had there. A family graveside service will be held at 12PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Officiating: Jeff Sames and Bob Mallory. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Antioch Christian Church: 5362 Paris Pike Lexington, KY 40511. "The little church beside the road."