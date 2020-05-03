SOUTH CHARLESTON BERGEN Lucy Virginia Boles, born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on March 7, 1936, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus Christ, on April 28, 2020, at age 84. Although she shared a home for the past four years in Cross Lanes, WV, with her daughter, Cheryl; Lucy dearly loved Lexington, Ky. She raised her family there and always felt Lexington was her forever home. Lucy was a true-blue UK Wildcat fan. She was a wonderful and beautiful lady! She was a kind person, and loyal to her many friends. She loved being with people and always helped anyone in need. She loved animals and took care of any animal in need, having had many pets all her life. Most of all, Lucy dearly loved her family and was so proud of them. She especially loved the company of her 2 grandsons. They always made her laugh and smile. Lucy was a very classy and elegant lady, and loved to dress up in her beautiful dresses, high heels, and jewelry. She will definitely be missed by all! Lucy retired from UK after 20 years as a dormitory office assistance. Her best memories were at Patterson Hall where she befriended many college students. She also worked at Keeneland Racetrack becoming a well-known figure at Keeneland. Many people looked forward to seeing Lucy every April and October when they entered the Clubhouse. She was Keeneland's official "dress coder," as written in the book, Keeneland A Thoroughbred Legacy, on pages 98 and 99. Lucy always enjoyed working the elections at the Chevy Chase poll, seeing all her neighbors and familiar faces when they came to vote. She was a 30 years active member of the Bryan Station Chapter of the DAR. Having a love for classical and operatic music, she was a past member of the Lex. Philharmonic. Lucy once belonged to many clubs and organizations such as the Young Democrats Club, etc., holding different offices in the clubs. She was a life-long supporter of the ASPCA, and the Lex. Fayette Co. Animal Shelter. Lucy was a Christian and a life-long Lutheran. She attended St. Timothy's Lutheran church in Chas., WV, with her daughter, Cheryl, and her two grandsons. She remained a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lexington, Ky, on Tates Creek Road. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Lores Lee Bergen; mother, Lucy Kronk Boles; and father, James M. Boles, and many relatives, cousins, and friends. Lucy is survived by her daughter, Virginia Kane, of Atlanta, Ga; daughter, Cheryl Waugh of Cross Lanes, WV; and son James B. Kane and his wife, Dana, of Lexington, Ky; two grandsons, Jimmy Waugh Jr. (Jamie) and her great granddaughter, Maggie, and Adam Waugh (fiancée', Nicole), all of So. Chas., WV; and her beloved brother, Jean Michel Boles and his wife Christine of Brest, France; and three nephews, Frederic Boles (Ann Catherine) of Singapore; Benjamin Boles (Benedicte), and Alexandre Boles (Natacha), both of Lyons, France, and 6 great nieces and nephews; and 3 grand dogs. The family would like to give special thanks to HospiceCare, who attentively cared for Lucy at her home, where Cheryl was her Mom's loving and devoted caregiver; to Pastor Jamie Strickler for all his visits, care, and prayers; and for all the meals provided by St. Timothy Lutheran church. Due to the current Health crisis, Entombment of Ashes and Memorial Service will be at the Lexington Cemetery in Lex., Ky, at a later date. A Memorial Service will also be announced at a later date at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Chas., WV. Memorial contributions for Lucy may be made to St Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Chas., WV. 25314; to the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McClean, VA 22102; or to the ASPCA or your local Animal Shelter. Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Chas., WV, is in charge of cremation and on-line memories and condolences. Lexington Cemetery will be in charge of the burial of ashes in Lexington Ky. On line condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 3, 2020.