Luella "GiGi" Brewer, 44, of Georgetown, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on June 22, 1976 and was the daughter of Lester Brewer and the late Carolyn Sue Williamson Brewer. Luella was a homemaker and she loved to sing and do wood work. She is survived by her son, Timothy Dale Brewer and brothers, William Matthew Brewer and Steven Ellis Brewer (Heather). Luella was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Michael Meade. Memorial visitation will be Tuesday from 1:00-2:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with memorial service beginning at 2:00pm and officiated by Rev. John Travis. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
