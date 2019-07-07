|
|
, 85, widow of Amzy Otha Hood, passed away July 3, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1933 in Russell County, Kentucky to the late Edward Stanley and Eva Story Piercy. She is survived by one daughter Karen (Harold Clemmie) Clem. Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother Grady Piercey. Joint graveside services for Luta and her loving husband Amzy Otha will be conducted at 1:30 PM at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on July 29, 2019 with Brother Bill Bales officiating. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 7, 2019