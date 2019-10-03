|
Mrs. Lutie Copley, 85, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019. Lutie was born September 11, 1934 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Jim and Lizzie (Zornes) Cyrus. Lutie was a member of the Louisa Church of God and a daughter of the most high God. She was a strong woman of faith. Lutie was a giving, loving woman and was cherished by her family. In addition to her parents, Lutie was preceded in death by her grandson Casey Copley; brothers Jerry Cyrus, Jay Cyrus, Hubert Cyrus, Charlie Cyrus, Willie Cyrus, Arlin Cyrus, and James Cyrus; and sisters Florida Pauley and Lucy White. Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years Rush Copley; her children Patricia (Frank) Kincaid, Larry (Debra) Copley, and Sharon (Randy) Kirk; grandchildren Gary Kincaid, Steven Kincaid, Aaron Kincaid, Andy Copley, and Kayla Kirk; great grandchildren Zachary Kincaid, Seth Kincaid, Rylan Kincaid, Kyndul Kincaid, Chloe Kincaid, Tyler Copley, Jalyn Copley, and Molly Copley; and her sister Louise Hutchinson. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Louisa Church of God with Brother Paul Stepp officiating. Burial will follow in the Copley Cemetery. Friends may visit the family Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Louisa Church of God. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Copley and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 3, 2019