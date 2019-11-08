Home

Lyall "Chef" Sears

Lyall "Chef" Sears Obituary
72, departed this life on November 5, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Lyall is survived by his wife Linda, dutiful sons Peter and Billy, beautiful stepdaughters Aaron and Shelby, three smarty pants grandchildren Reagan, Jackson and Genny, loving sister Patricia (Bennie) Hager, devoted nieces Beth and Connie, additional relatives too numerous to list. He will be remembered for his larger than life persona, market research and exceptional driving skills. Lyall loved life, family and friends. Come one and all to celebrate the extraordinary life of a beautiful man Saturday, Nov 9th from 3-? p.m., 306 Strathmore Road, Lex. KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 8, 2019
