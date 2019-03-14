|
Lydia Ann McLaughlin Barnhart, 87, widow of Arthur "Art" Marvin Barnhart died, Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Lucedale, MS. She was born in Greendale, Kentucky on February 16, 1932 to the late Van Buren McLaughlin and Ruth Francis Glover. Lydia was retired from Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by a son, Gary Sweazy and other family members. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barnhart family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 14, 2019
