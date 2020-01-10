Home

Alexander & Royalty
304 E. Lexington St.
Harrodsburg, KY 40330-1227
(859) 734-3361
LATIMER, Lydia , 76, Lydia Latimer, 76 of Harrodsburg, wife of James C. Latimer died Wednesday, January 8. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Saturday, at the Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home, Harrodsburg and 12:00 P.M. until the time of service, Sunday, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Memorials and Cremation, 106 Main Street, Berry, KY 41003. Funeral will be 2:00 P.M., Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Memorials and Cremation. Burial will be in the Berry Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 10, 2020
