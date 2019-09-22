|
69, husband of Susan Brinkman, died on Sept. 20, 2019. He was born on Oct. 4, 1949, son of the late Lloyd and Jeanette Brinkman in Sheldon, IA. He retired from St. Joseph Hospital and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. In addition to his wife, Susan, of 48 years, he leaves to cherish his memory his son, Chris (Kristy) Brinkman and his daughter, Jennifer (Rob) Robbins; his brother, Lowell (Sheri) Brinkman; and his grandson, Matthew Durant. Funeral service will be Tuesday, 10:30 am, Milward-Man O’ War, 1509 Trent Blvd. with interment following at Camp Nelson National Cemetery at 12:30 pm. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 pm. Donations in memory of Lyle may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 Barr St., Lexington, KY 40507 or the American Legion Man O’ War Post 8, 1230 Man O’ War Place, Lexington, KY 40504. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019