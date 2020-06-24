WOLF Lyle Fredrick, (88), of Lexington, KY, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at his home with family at his side. A private graveside Funeral service will be held at Lexington Cemetery. Mark Davis, Pastor at First Presbyterian Church will officiate. Arrangements are by Milward Funeral Home, Lexington. Lyle was born in Trenton, NJ to Fred Henry and Celia Sophers Wolf on March 22, 1932. He grew up in Nashville, TN and attended West End High School; where he met his life-long love; the former Elaine Hayes Yarbrough. They were married on June 17, 1954 in Nashville. He graduated with a BS in Engineering from Vanderbilt University, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Soon after marrying, the newlyweds moved to Dallas, TX for his first job with Chance-Vaught Aircraft. They returned to Lexington in 1956, where he worked for J. Stephen Watkins Engineers. In 1965, Lyle co-founded G. Reynolds Watkins Consulting Engineers (now GRW Engineers), where in 1967 he was named President. Over the ensuing 25 years, he built one of the most successful engineering firms in Kentucky. He retired from GRW in 1992. His professional accolades include Chairman KY/TN Section American Water Works Association; where he was honored with the George Warren Fuller Award for his lifetime of service to the water works profession, Chairman Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers, and Board Member of the Kentucky River Authority. Lyle was very active in civic and charitable organizations including Board Chairmanships for Hospice of the Bluegrass, The Lexington Hearing and Speech Center, the Lafayette Club, the Woodson Bend Condominium Owners Association, and the Island Association. He was a Founding Board Member of the Triangle Foundation, and served on boards for the Bank of Lexington, the Lexington Rotary Club, the Boy Scouts of America, and United Way of the Bluegrass. In 1989, Lyle was invited to join the Board of Trustees for then Midway College; a role he so proudly fulfilled for 30 years. He was honored in 2019 by now Midway University with the Legacy Award for his exemplary service to the school. For all who knew Lyle, they knew a man with a zest for life. They knew a man who took on challenges, overcame obstacles, and excelled. They knew a leader; who by example and deed lifted those around him. They knew a man who loved woodworking, dancing, sailing, travel, the beachany beach. They knew a man who loved people, who cherished lifelong friendships, who never met a stranger. They knew a man of deep faith, whose service and devotion to God was represented in his life values, and his over six decades of servant leadership as a Deacon and Elder at First Presbyterian Church. They knew a man who deeply loved his family. Lyle is preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Wolf Helm. He is survived by his wife Elaine, children Susan Wolf McGoodwin (Robert) and Lyle Fredrick Wolf, Jr. (Sandra), son-in law Harvey Harmon Helm (Meredith), and grandchildren Kelly Helm Masters (David), Alex Harvey Helm, Cooper Ayres McGoodwin (Nicole), Lyle Fredrick Wolf, III (Perren), Hillary Holman McGoodwin (Brian Abbott), William Logan Wolf (Alina), and Henry Harrison Wolf. Pallbearers will be Alex Helm, Cooper McGoodwin, Lyle Wolf, Logan Wolf, Henry Wolf, and David Masters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Midway University or First Presbyterian Church. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.