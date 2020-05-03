68, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Lexington, KY. He was born July 19, 1951. He grew up in Ashland, KY with his five siblings and loving parents. He leaves behind his loving wife Susan and his two sons Hank and Barton, of whom he is very proud, his brothers and sisters, and cherished nieces and nephews and their children, who he loved as his own. His family taught him how to work hard, laugh frequently, and love fiercely. He graduated from the University of Kentucky and was employed at Fasig-Tipton Company for over 20 years. He was instilled with a lifelong passion for thoroughbred horses by attending races all over the country with his family growing up. He was fortunate to make horses his lifelong profession and never considered he had a real job, doing something he loved so much. More than anything, he loved his Catholic faith, his family, and friends. He was happiest hosting and being surrounded by family and making sure they were well-fed and watered. Funeral mass arrangements will be made at a later date. A wake will be arranged at Fasig-Tipton at a later date. He has requested that any painting he has given to a friend be brought to ensure a bit of levity. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Paul Catholic Church Historical Committee (859-252-0738, 425 W Short St, Lexington, KY 40507) OR Northside Lexington Family YMCA (859-258-9622, 381 W Loudon Ave, Lexington, KY 40508).





