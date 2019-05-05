Lynda Hill Dizney, 82, widow of Melvin Richard Dizney died Tuesday April 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospice in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on March 28, 1937 to the late Robert Allen Hill and Mary Elizabeth House Hill in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Lynda was a Graduate of Nicholasville High School, a member of the Nicholasville United Methodist Church and retired from the City of Nicholasville Tax Office. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Richardson and her husband Michael, three grandchildren, Michael (Rose) Richardson II, Mark (Kirsten) Richardson and Julia (Mark) Amann and four great-grandchildren, Mary Allison Richardson, Sophia Richardson, Bradley Amann and Bryan Amann, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, her Loving Companion, Luther Bruner and special friend and caretaker, Helen Bradshaw. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Wayne Dizney, brother, Allen Wayne Hill and sister, Bonnie Jane Hill Peel. A Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00 PM-9:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as bearers. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Lynda and the Dizney family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 5, 2019