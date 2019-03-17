|
|
81, formely of Corbin, passed away peacefully on Friday March 15, 2019 at her home in Lexington. Lynda will be remembered always as a loving wife and mother. She was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church in Corbin, KY where she was a pianist, organist and sang in the church choir. Lynda, is survived by her husband, Jack C. Taylor; her sons, Michael C. Taylor (Kacy) and Mark C. Taylor (Lolita); her grandsons, Evan M. Taylor and Sean A. Taylor; step-grandsons David A.Smith and Brandon M. Smith; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends to mourn her passing. Funeral Services will 2 pm Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Corbin Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019