Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home
607 Master Street
Corbin, KY 40701
(606) 528-3131
Lynda Martin Taylor

Lynda Martin Taylor Obituary
81, formely of Corbin, passed away peacefully on Friday March 15, 2019 at her home in Lexington. Lynda will be remembered always as a loving wife and mother. She was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church in Corbin, KY where she was a pianist, organist and sang in the church choir. Lynda, is survived by her husband, Jack C. Taylor; her sons, Michael C. Taylor (Kacy) and Mark C. Taylor (Lolita); her grandsons, Evan M. Taylor and Sean A. Taylor; step-grandsons David A.Smith and Brandon M. Smith; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends to mourn her passing. Funeral Services will 2 pm Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Corbin Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019
