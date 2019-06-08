|
Robin Lynn Allan, 48, wife to Christopher Allan, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on August 18, 1970, a daughter of Sheila Summers and the late Luther Thomas Staklin. Robin will be remembered by her friends and family as a great person who was dedicated to helping others. She loved creating food drives for homeless shelters, and loved her friends. Along with her mother and husband, she is survived by her sons, Skylar Allan of Georgetown and Christopher (Abby) Allan of Cynthiana, daughters, Autum Rain Allan of Georgetown and Summer (Rodney) Dryein of Cynthiana; brothers, Dwayne Staklin, Kevin Staklin, and Steven Honaker, all of Georgetown, sisters, Rosemary Jones of Georgetown and Linda Honaker of Winchester; grandchildren, Natalie Dryein, Emma Dryein, and Blake Dryein No services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 8, 2019
