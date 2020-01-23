|
WILSON Lynn C. (nee Sanders), the consummate Southern Lady and Kentucky Colonel, passed peacefully the morning of January 18, 2020 in her Lisle home with her loving husband Robert W. Wilson, "Kermit", at her side. A generous soul, she made personal sacrifices for the betterment of her family, and extended that benevolence to others less fortunate. Born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 5, 1944 to Dr. Grover B. Sanders and Lida S. Sanders, she attended Stephens College (Columbia, Missouri), and the University of Kentucky. She met her husband while attending UK and started a family soon thereafter. After migrating to Lisle in 1971, she established a legacy of philanthropy that was recognized and appreciated. She began a tradition of Red Wagon Delivery to Giving Trees at Christmas time that became an anticipated and a trademark that was identified with her. Additionally, she was generous with her time as well being active with the Lisle park district's baseball and soccer leagues, and as the Lisle school system. In addition to her history of giving, she was a great fan of her beloved Kentucky Wildcats, a true Cubs fan that rejoiced their 2016 Championship and an ardent connoisseur of Coca-Cola (no varieties, just good old-fashioned Classic Coke). She will be missed and forever loved by her survivors: husband Robert Wilson; her four children, Sarah Welleford, Robert (Beth) Wilson, Michael (Natalie) Wilson and Ann (Russell) Heinl; and her 13 grandchildren that she treasured beyond everything (William, Andrew, Nathan, Michael, Ryan, Abigail, Robert, Madelyn, Lauren, Elizabeth, Kaitlin, Caroline and Matthew); and her brothers John Sanders in Brentwood, TN, and William McCann Sanders in Lexington, KY. Arrangements will be held at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Lisle this weekend. Please check their website for dates and details at https://www.dignity memorial.com/funeral-homes/lisle-il/blake-lamb-funeral-home/2575 or call 630-964-9392 for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations to organizations that support education and reading, such as the Book Angels program at Anderson's Bookshops, would be appreciated.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 23, 2020